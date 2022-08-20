Watch: Men try their level best, but this ‘Dahi Handi’ doesn’t break

| Watch Men Try Their Level Best But This Dahi Handi Doesnt Break

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:31 PM, Sat - 20 August 22

Hyderabad: ‘Dahi Handi’ competitions are held every year as part of Krishna Janmashtami, with human pyramids attempting to break the earthen pot. One such video of men struggling to break the pot has surfaced on the internet, and it’s truly dumb-founding.

Breaking the earthen pot, also known as ‘Matki,’ is an extremely popular and fun Janmashtami ritual. Through this ritual, devotees of Lord Krishna recreate the famous act of ‘Makhan Chori,’ or butter stealing, which is one of the many mischievous acts from the Lord’s childhood stories.

In the video that went viral, a young devotee is seen exerting all of his energy but failing to break the hard pot. He then gives it to another man, who fails as well. The video is reportedly from Maharashtra, and the devotee is said to have tried 23 times to break the pot, with no luck.

A twitter user posted this video online with the caption “Looks like this Dahi Handi is made with @AmbujaCementACL.” The video has garnered around 24k views with amusing reactions from the netizens.

A few users even commented that the video would be a fine advertisement for ‘Fevicol’.

