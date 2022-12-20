WATCH: Minor girl kidnapped in Rajanna-Sircilla

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:06 PM, Tue - 20 December 22

Rajanna-Sircilla: A minor girl was allegedly kidnapped by unknown persons in Mudapalli of Chandurthi mandal early in the morning on Tuesday. A video of the incident is being widely shared on social media.

The girl along with her father had gone to the local Hanuman temple to perform pujas around 5 am. While she was coming out of the temple, four persons, who arrived at the spot in a car, forcefully took her into the vehicle after hitting her father and fled the spot.

The girl’s father, Chandraiah rushed to the police station and lodged a complaint. Based on the complaint, police registered the case and began investigation and are examining CCTV footage.

It is learnt that a local youth, who was in love with the girl, took her as her parents were trying to perform her marriage with another person.

According to villagers, both the youngster and the girl were in a relationship. Though they tried to marry, they couldn’t to do so since the girl was a minor. Knowing about the incident, the girl’s parents had approached the police, who handed over the girl to them after counseling in Sakhi Centre. Following this, they fixed her marriage with another person and also performed an engagement recently.

It is suspected the youngster could be behind Tuesday morning’s alleged kidnap.