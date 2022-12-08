Hyderabad: Four held in driver’s kidnap case

Hyderabad: The Rajendranagar police on Thursday arrested four persons in connection with the kidnap and robbery case of Mohd.Irfan (21), a driver which was reported on Tuesday.

The arrested persons are Shaik Irfan Ahmed, Syed Mohammed Fawad Qureshi, Shoeb Akthar and Mohd.Mudassir, all residents of Suncity in Rajendranagar.

Irfan and the suspects are friends and belonged to the same neighbourhood and often had liquor parties. The suspects were involved in similar cases earlier and jailed too. Police said the suspects had been demanding money to drink and Irfan refused to give. Due to this, they bore a grudge against him and planned to kidnap and rob.

As per their plan, on Tuesday afternoon, the gang kidnapped him in his car at Langar Houz and drove it to a construction site at Kismathpur in Rajendranagar.

“They stripped him and tied him to a pillar and tortured him. They further filmed the act and shared it on social media and threatened him,” police said.

Irfan, who escaped from the spot, approached the police and lodged a complaint. A case was booked and the suspects were held.