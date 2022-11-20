| Watch Name In Ration Card Spelled As Kutta Instead Of Dutta Man Protests By Barking As Dog

Watch: Name in ration card spelled as ‘kutta’ instead of ‘dutta’, man protests by barking as dog

The incident occurred when Dutta noticed Joint BDO when he visited a government office to reapply for a change of his name spelling.

Hyderabad: A video of a man barking like a dog in protest at the Bengal’s Bankura is doing rounds on the social media platform. The man, Srikanti Dutta says his surname has been wrongly spelled on his ration card.

“I applied for the correction of my name in ration card thrice. On the third time, my name was written as Srikanti Kutta instead of Srikanti Dutta. I was mentally disturbed by this,” he said to the ANI.

The video shows him running along a moving car on the road, barking like a dog, and shoving a pile of papers at the officer through the car window.

“Where a citizen does not have the facility to correct name on a government card because clerks write incorrect names. There is a govt babu wherever you deal with govt work and these babus make your life miserable,” wrote one user in response to the video.

Dutta says that he started acting like a dog in front of him as a form of protest. However, he adds that the officer didn’t respond to his query and ran away.