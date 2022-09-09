Watch: Nikhat Zareen teaches Amitabh Bachchan Hyderabadi slang

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:13 PM, Fri - 9 September 22

Hyderabad: Commonwealth Games gold medalists, boxer Nikhat Zareen and weightlifter Mirabai Channu, recently made an appearance on the ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ show hosted by Amitab Bachchan.

The duo on the hot seat shared their journeys and answered the ‘KBC’ questions in presence of their parents. A promo of the episode that was released earlier also shows Zareen teaching Big B how to talk in the Hyderabadi language. The boxer spoke a few sentences in Hyderabadi which the actor repeated in the same tone.

“Kya miya kya haal hai? Dikhre ich nai aaj kal tum,” Zareen said which Bachchan repeated religiously. “Mout daldere social media mein,” she continued. While the actor tried his best, he included the word ‘aap’ in the sentence, making it a little less Hyderabadi.

They then went on to say the star’s famous dialogue, adding to it a bit of Hyderabadi twist. “Rishte mein toh hum tumhare bava lagte hai, naam hai Shehenshah,” they said.

Nikhat also invited her parents on stage and put her Commonwealth gold around her father’s neck. She said that her father deserves the medal for all the support he provided.

Channu also shared her heart-touching story of struggle and determination. She took lead in performing the Manipuri folk dance along with Zareen and Bachchan.