Watch: Police vehicle in Facebook reel kicks up a controversy

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:26 PM, Wed - 13 July 22

Hyderabad: A video of a youngster brandishing a gun and getting down from a Hyderabad Police patrol car went viral on social media on Wednesday.

In the video clip, a youngster aged about 20 years, clad in black, is seen getting down from the driver’s seat of the police vehicle and walking away in style. The Toyota Innova, which has the stickers of the Hyderabad Police and the blue, red and white paintwork is seen clearly, though it is not clear to which police station it belongs to.

However, a message that is being circulated along with the video alleged that the vehicle belongs to the Chandrayangutta police station and that the video was shot when the vehicle was parked at some isolated place.

When contacted, Falaknuma ACP Syed Jahangeer said the claim was false.

“We have enquired and no such incident has happened in our jurisdiction involving our police vehicles. It might be some vehicle used for cinema shooting,” he said.

Watch it: