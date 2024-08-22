Police seize illegal medicines in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 August 2024, 10:20 PM

Representational image

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police conducted a cordon and search operation at Mangar Basthi, Habeebnagar in the city on Thursday and seized illegally stocked 3, 200 medicines, which were in the form of tablets, from two houses.

The police took into custody Ram Lal (40), Nade Giridhar (45) and Nade Thirumalesh (26), who were illegally supplying the medicines to substance abuse addicts.

The police registered two cases against them.