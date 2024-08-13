Watch: Property worth lakhs gutted in Hyderabad’s Puranapul warehouse fire mishap

By Telangana Today Updated On - 13 August 2024, 07:12 PM

Source: X

Hyderabad: Property worth a few lakhs of rupees was gutted down when fire broke out in a warehouse of a decoration material supplying company at Puranapul on Tuesday. No casualties were reported in the incident.

According to fire officials, the fire broke out in the Swastik Supplying Company located at Puranapul in the afternoon. Except for one worker, the remaining workers who stayed at the place had gone out for some work. When the fire broke out, a worker Shahed Alam, who is a native of Bihar was asleep and woke up on being alerted by local people.

Due to the presence of combustible material the fire spread rapidly and huge flames were seen from a distance of two kilometers.

On information, two fire tenders from nearby fire stations rushed to the spot and doused the flames within an hour. The cause of the fire is being ascertained.

The Kamatipura police had reached the spot and cordoned off the area. People working in a nearby factory were asked to leave the place as a precautionary measure.