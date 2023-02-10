Watch: Race leader crashes in Free Practice 1 ahead of Formula E race

By Shiva Krishna Gundra Published Date - 06:41 PM, Fri - 10 February 23

Hyderabad: Formula E championship leader Pascal Wehrlein, the Tag Heuer Porsche driver, suffered a crash in the Free Practice 1 at the Hyderabad E-Prix at the Hyderabad Street Circuit, NTR Marg on Friday.

The German racer, who won back to back races in the Diriyah, lost control of the car on turn 18 and crashed into the wall damaging both front and rear of the car. However, the driver was seen walking off the car without any injuries.

The Free Practice session, which was scheduled to start at 4.30 pm, however was delayed by 45 minutes owing to minor incidents. Civilian vehicles intruded the track from the Indira Gandhi statue road onto the racing track leaving the organisers in shock. The vehicles, which are being diverted to alternate routes, somehow managed to enter the race track. But with no race car on the track at the time, a major incident was averted. The organisers swiftly swung into action to clear the vehicles. Meanwhile, the dust on the track also left the drivers uncomfortable delaying the race by a few minutes.

The main race of the event will be held on Saturday afternoon post Free Practice 2 and Qualifying Race in the morning session.