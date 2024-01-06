Congress defends Hyderabad E-Prix cancellation

Telangana Congress stated that road users had faced a lot of traffic issues in the past when the race was held in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:56 PM, Sat - 6 January 24

File Photo

Hyderabad: The Telangana Congress on Saturday defended the cancellation of the Hyderabad E-Prix, stating that road users had faced a lot of traffic issues in the past when the race was held in the city.

In fact, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee senior vice president G Niranjan went to the extent of claiming that people were appreciating the State government’s decision for not permitting the race this year. Addressing media persons here on Saturday, Niranjan said the past government had neglected the people’s woes and conducted the Formula E race.

“BRS working president KT Rama Rao is criticizing the Congress government on the issue due to lack of knowledge,” Niranjan said, adding that Rama Rao’s statement that investments were drawn by conducting the race exposed his lack of awareness.