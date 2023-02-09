Formula E: Andre, Eric excited for Hyderabad E-Prix

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:29 PM, Thu - 9 February 23

Team DS Penske driver Jean Eric Vergne (left) and Andre Lotterer of Avalanche Andretti during a media interaction in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Hyderabad: India’s first-ever Formula E race is just a night away and the Team Avalanche Andretti driver Andre Lotterer and Team DS Penske driver Jean Eric Vergne were all excited to be part of the first ever Formula E race in Hyderabad, scheduled to be held on Friday.

This is the first ever Formula E race to be held in India and the race will be held on Street Circuit built on the NTR Marg. Andre said that their team is excited to welcome fans and witness the racing on city streets.

“We are excited to be racing in India for the first time. It will be great to welcome fans to the event. We are eager to get on to the track and race,” said Andre Lotterer. Meanwhile, Eric said that the new Gen3 cars have evolved and are powerful. “I loved racing in Gen2 cars. They were fantastic. They evolved beautifully. The Gen3 cars are more powerful which is a great transformation,” he added.

The Avalanche driver Andre said they are hoping for a good outing on the race day. “We want to get the best out of our time in practice on the track. We don’t know how many laps, probably 30. We want to get as much information as possible from the practice and hope to win the race. We got to practice on the stimulator but we haven’t seen the track yet. Once we are on it, we want to get as much information as possible and pass on to our team.”

The Formula E race is intense in terms of competition and added to that there is so much travel involved as it is being held in cities across the world. “Yes, the pressure is always there like in any other sport. But we have a team that takes care of the mental aspect,” said Jean Eric.