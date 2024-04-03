Watch: Staffer tries to steal from temple hundi in Nizamabad, gets his hand stuck

The man entered the temple in the night and tried to steal money from the hundi. However, as soon as he tried to remove cash, his hand got stuck and he had to spend the entire night standing in that position.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 3 April 2024, 08:00 PM

Kamareddy: In a bizarre incident, a temple staffer, who was allegedly trying to steal cash from the temple hundi, got his hand stuck in the hundi in Rameswarapalli village of Bhiknoor Mandal of the district on Tuesday night.

According to reports, Suresh, who works in the Masupalli Pochamma temple, entered the temple in the night and tried to steal money from the hundi by breaking it from the top from where devotees put cash. However, as soon as he tried to remove cash from the hundi his hand got stuck and he had to spend the entire night standing in that position. In the morning, when the priest and other staff opened the temple, they found Suresh standing near the hundi.

They immediately informed the police and broke the hundi with the help of a cutter and freed him. The police have registered a case and investigation is on.