Watch: Star Indian cricketer disguised as cameraman talks to fans on Mumbai streets

The star batsman went to Mumbai's Marine Drive to interact with cricket fans there, wearing a hat, a pair of goggles and a surgical mask.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:56 PM, Wed - 1 November 23

Suryakumar Yadav interviewing cricket fans at the Marine Drive in Mumbai.

Star Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav, popularly known as SKY, disguised as a media reporter and interviewed crickets fans on the streets of Mumbai.

The star batsman, who is known for his 360-degree strokeplay went to Mumbai’s Marine Drive to interact with cricket fans there, wearing a hat, a pair of goggles and a surgical mask. Completely unaware of who they were interacting with, the fans responded to all the questions asked by SKY.

He questioned fans who their favourite cricketers were and while many of them said Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma, a Suryakumar Yadav fan mentioned his name and said that the team should send him higher up the batting order.

Before heading to Marine Drive, SKY tried his disguise on teammate Ravindra Jadeja who took a while to realise who he was talking to.

Team India is currently in Mumbai for their next match against Sri Lanka, at the Wankhede Stadium where India had registered the famous win the 2011 World Cup final against the same opposition. India is currently on the top of the points table after a six-match unbeaten streak in the ongoing World Cup.

Watch: