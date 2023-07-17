Watch the hilarious trailer of the upcoming Punjabi film ‘Balle O Chalaak Sajjna’

By ANI Published Date - 12:48 PM, Mon - 17 July 23

Chandigarh: Bringing forward a social drama injected by the society in the lives of two brothers, Hakam and Varyam, Mainland Films (Canada) and Mainsite Pictures (India) shared the trailer of the film ‘Balle O Chalaak Sajjna’ produced by Param Sidhu, Guri Pandher and Sukhi Dhillon; whereas directed by Royal Singh to release on 4th August 2023.

The film stars an adept star cast, including Raj Singh Jhinjar, Vikram Chouhan, Molina Sodhi, Harashjot Kaur, Nirmal Rishi, Mahavir Bhullar, Rupinder Rupi, Parkash Gadhu, Raj Dhaliwal, Parminder Barnala, Aman Sutdhar, Gurpreet Toti, Dilraj Uday, Sukhwinder Raj and Harman Virk.

Talking about the film written by Gurpreet Toti and realistically edited by Manish Eklavya, the film highlights some crucial norms of the society that create shameful remakes on the basis of their false assumptions. But how are these norms and allegations harmful or crucial to an innocent family is what the audience will get to witness in the film.

The film’s director Royal Singh said, “I am more than happy to have the responsibility as the director of the film and to get a chance to direct adept artists of Punjabi cinema. This film is made with lots of emotions and good intentions. So, we hope the audience will give their full love to this unique story of ours.”

Actor Raj Singh Jhinjar said, “I have worked in many films, but the story of this film really appealed to me. The movie’s story understands the sensitivity of the realities and created the society.” Actress Nirmal Rishi also added, “Punjabi cinema has revolutionized into a beautiful garden of different and beautiful stories just as this upcoming film, JBalle O Chalaak Sajjna, in the theatres on 4th August 2023.”

Vikram Chouhan also said, “The trailer of the film has been shared today and is getting an amazing response. It is great news for all of us, so we are certain that the movie will help people understand the impact of their speeches.”

‘Balle O Chalaak Sajjana’ will be released on 4th August 2023 in the theatres near you.