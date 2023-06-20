KRG Studios acquires world theatrical rights of Malayalam film ‘Valatty – A Tale of Tails’

It is a first of its kind in Indian cinema where canines and other domesticated animals draw humans into their world

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:30 PM, Tue - 20 June 23

Hyderabad: It is a heart-warming story about a gang of pet dogs who go on an amazing adventure together.

The exciting thing about this wholesome entertainer is that popular Malayalam actors like Roshan Mathew, Soubin Shahir, Indrans, Sunny Wayne, Saiju Kurup and others have lent their voices to the canine characters.

It is a first of its kind in Indian cinema where canines and other domesticated animals draw humans into their world and provide a refreshing point of view, with love, comedy and adventure.

Karthik Gowda, founder, KRG Studios, adds that he is certain the movie is will enthral the audiences both young and old, with its unique and fresh storytelling. He further adds that he has joined hands with Dil Raju, who will present the film in Telugu while Anil Thadani will distribute the film in Hindi. The overseas distribution will be done through Home Screen Entertainment.

Valatty is presented by Vijay Babu and produced by Friday Film House. The film is directed by debutant Devan. The film releases on July 14 in Malayalam and a week later in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi across the world.