Watch: This 7ft 5in Chinese girl is set to make history in Basketball 

The video of this 7ft 5in Chinese girl’s dominant performance in China’s U15 National Basketball League women’s final is going viral globally.

The 14-year-old Zhang Ziyu, who is now known to be a teenage basketball sensation, towers above her opponents in the footage, while turning the game towards her team’s benefit.

After watching the footage, however, Chinese netizens believe that Zhang is expected to become the next Chinese basketball superstar, like their Yao Ming.

The teen quickly started trending on Twitter after her team won the title in the 42-point game under-15 tournament in Jingzhou, Hubei province. She also had 25 rebounds and six blocks.

Watch her play here: