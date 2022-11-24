KFC India rolls out Allu Arjun combo

24 November 22

Hyderabad: American fast-food restaurant chain KFC is one of the most loved places to eat chicken in India. Tapping completely into the country’s market, today it is a top choice for most chicken lovers.

Adding a more desi feel to their menu, the fast-food chain has been roping in multiple Indian celebrities like Mithali Raj, Shikhar Dhawan, Vikrant Massey, Bipasha Basu, and others for promotions.

South star Allu Arjun who is proving to be a global star with his hit film ‘Pushpa’ is also one of the leading brand ambassadors for KFC. He has recently acted in their ad film like his popular ‘Pushpa’ character alongside Colonel Sanders to launch KFC’s new offering Peri Peri Launch.

Bringing joy to the fans of Telugu cinema and his fans, the stylish star now has a KFC combo to his name.

Announcing the same on their social media handles, KFC wrote, “Get your hands on the Allu Arjun Combo. Hot and Crispy Chicken, Chicken Popcorn, Fries, and much more.”

Additionally, KFC also introduced its first Smart Restaurant in Karkhana. While the city has other places where customers can self-order and self-pay, this is one of a kind for KFCs in the city.

