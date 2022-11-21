Allu Arha turns 6 today; proud dad Arjun shares an adorable video of his cute daughter

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:13 PM, Mon - 21 November 22

Allu Arha, the daughter of Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy, turns six today, November 21. The celebrity couple posted birthday wishes for Arha on their social media accounts. The ‘S/O Satyamurthy’ actor posted a sweet video of his enthusiastic interactions with Arha on social media.

Arha is shown in the video whining to her father in a charming way about bees and how they bother her. A little perplexed, Arha shows Arjun the location of the bees after he asked her where they are. We were captivated by Arha’s adorable facial expressions as she complained about bees to her father. Arjun posted the video with the following message: “Happy Birthday to my prettiest baby ALLU ARHA.”

Arjun keeps posting videos of Arha, which has increased the star child’s popularity. Post the video share today, Arha began receiving more birthday greetings and affection from Arjun fans.

On the personal front, Allu Arjun married his long-time girlfriend Sneha Reddy on March 6, 2011, and the couple welcomed a son named Allu Ayaan on April 3, 2014. On November 21, 2016, they became parents for the second time, with the birth of their baby girl named Allu Arha.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline)