Watch: Up ‘all night’ for Ind vs NZ semis, Satya Nadella goes to Microsoft event sleep deprived

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:10 PM, Thu - 16 November 23

Satya Nadella

Hyderabad: Millions of cricket fans were glued to their screens watching the India vs New Zealand semifinal on Wednesday and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella was one of them.

Satya Nadella, who delivered the keynote address at a Microsoft event in Seattle, said that he was awake all night watching team India’s tremendous 70-run win over New Zealand to enter the finals of the World Cup 2023.

First thing after arriving at the conference, Nadella said “Little did we know when scheduled Ignite 2023 that we will schedule it on the day when there is World Cup semifinal going on, in cricket.”

“I have been up all night, but it finished five minutes ago. I am glad it did. This is the short version of the game, by the way” he added.

The video of Nadella’s address is now going viral on social media, even as nitezens wonder if his keynote address began a few minutes late because the Microsoft boss stayed awake all night to watch the World Cup semifinals.

Satya Nadella at #MSIgnite began his keynote by mentioning the #IndiaVsNewZealand semifinal match pic.twitter.com/SiTUPIwuoY — Devansh (@devajainn) November 16, 2023

Mad respect to @satyanadella for being a true fan and being late to his own keynote, because up all night watching cricket 😂 — OM (@om) November 15, 2023

I bet he slept for couple of hours while New Zealand batted first 15/20 overs. I did 😆! I watched all of Indian batting… took 3-3.5 hours nap and got up to a 250+ for 4 score. It got a bit tense for me few moments but after couple of break throughs, pressure took over black… — Sarbjeet Johal (@sarbjeetjohal) November 16, 2023

Did the #MSIgnite keynote start a few minutes late because Satya Nadella was watching the cricket? — Dina Bass (@dinabass) November 15, 2023

Nadella, an avid cricket fan, has previously stated that as a child in India, cricket was one of his “passions,” and that “playing cricket taught me more about working in teams and leadership that has stayed with me throughout my career”.

He played competitive cricket as a member of his school’s team and enjoys watching Test cricket.