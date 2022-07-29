Watch: Video of Swiggy delivery executive wins hearts of netizens

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:16 PM, Fri - 29 July 22

Hyderabad: If you have been active on Instagram for the last few days, chances are you’ve come across a heart-wrenching video of a Swiggy delivery boy getting drenched in the rain. But if you haven’t, here is a refresher.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dinesh Komma (@frinds.dinesh)

A Swiggy delivery executive was seen at a traffic junction amid rain without any rain gear while he waits for the signal to go green. The video managed to hog the limelight and went viral in no time.

The video shared by Instagram user Dinesh Komma has over 3.6 million likes, 32.9 million views, and more than 31.6k comments on the Meta-owned platform.

The comments started pouring in soon after netizens noticed the video.

“Time is running but ur hard work will pay as a success to life” read a comment on the post. Another comment read, “We should respect everyone. That’s the lesson.”

“Lots of love and power to him and many others like him. God bless.”, a user commented.

“!!!!TIP YOUR RIDERS. Respect and all is fine but that doesn’t do anything. TIP. YOUR.RIDERS!!!!!” wrote another user.