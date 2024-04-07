Watch: Viral video shows Rachakonda police allegedly slapping Deputy CM’s driver

A video of two police officials slapping the driver while the Rachakonda CP, Tarun Joshi looks on went viral on social media platforms.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 7 April 2024, 02:53 PM

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police officials allegedly manhandled the driver of Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka at Thukkuguda during a public meeting om Saturday night.

According to reports, the driver tried to take his vehicle near the stage after the public meeting when the police stopped it as driver failed to show the pass.

The Rachakonda CP who was near by called the driver and spoke to him. However seconds later an ACP rank officer pushed and beat the driver. An inspector joined the ACP later and heckled the driver. The mobile phone of man who was filming the incident was snatched away by a constable.