Watch: Will this pocket-sized device replace your smartphone soon?

Now, a startup called Rabbit has brought out a little AI-powered pocket sized device called "R1" which might eventually replace your favourite smartphones!

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10 January 2024, 10:15 PM

Rabbit R1

From phones with cords to the ones without them, from chunky cell phones with key pads to smartphones with a gazillion apps, we have used them all as one device replaced another with time and with us gradually getting hooked to one after the other.

The new gadget is a small, square device with a 2.88-inch LCD touchscreen, a rotating a camera to capture videos and photos that can roll back. The company promises a design that will “take a leap towards an app-free online experience”.

The device allows you to operate apps with the help of a distraction-free interface, and a scroll wheel-cum-push button that allows you to navigate or talk to the device’s built in device, instead of tapping on each app on the screen in order to open them.

R1, designed in collaboration with Teenage Engineering, is packed with two microphones and a speaker. It comes with both cellular and WiFi connectivity a 2.3-GHz MediaTek Helio processor, along with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

Rabbit CEO Jesse Lyu, in a video demo, said that the device uses and in -house developed operating system – RabbitOS, which uses a Large Action Model instead of ChatGPT.

The Rabbit R1 device is currently priced at $. 199 in the US, while the global sales are expected to start later in the year.