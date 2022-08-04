Watch: Woman has lucky escape after car brakes fail in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 12:08 PM, Thu - 4 August 22

Hyderabad: A car went out of control, reportedly after its brakes failed, and crashed into the railing wall of a multistoried building at Raj Bhavan road on Wednesday evening. Though the car stood precariously on the high wall, none were hurt in the mishap.

The car, which was being driven by a woman, had gone out of control after the brakes failed and the driver lost control of the steering wheel. The vehicle crashed into the wall, which was about 25 feet above the road. The front part of the car crashed through the wall and was hanging in the air for some time before locals helped the woman out of it.

The Punjagutta police with the help of traffic personnel, used a crane to remove the car.

The police are investigating.

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/P77sjHHG3ts

