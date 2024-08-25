| Subhan Bakery Gets Best Dum Ke Roat And Best Osmania Bakery Award At Hybiz Tv Food Awards

Subhan Bakery gets ‘Best Dum ke Roat’ and ‘Best Osmania Bakery’ award at Hybiz TV Food Awards

The Speaker of Telangana Legislative Assembly, Gaddam Prasad Kumar presented the award and certificate to Syed Irfan and Syed Luqman, proprietors of Subhan Bakery at an award ceremony held on Saturday at Taj Deccan Hotel.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 August 2024, 10:58 PM

Hyderabad: The Subhan Bakery, Red Hills was conferred with the ‘Best Dum ke Roat’ and ‘Best Osmania Bakery’ award at the 3rd edition of Hybiz TV Food Awards on Saturday.

On occasion Syed Irfan thanked the customers for their unrelenting support and patronage to their establishment. He assured to maintain the quality and taste of the products available at all branches of Subhan Bakery.