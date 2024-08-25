IRA Realty unveils ‘The Square’ a luxurious villa project in Adibatla

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 August 2024, 10:15 PM

Hyderabad: IRA Realty launched The Square, a luxurious villa project in Adibatla, located near the Outer Ring Road. Spread across 13.5 acres, the project features spacious 131 units of 4-BHK duplex villas with a built-up area of 3700 square feet. Each villa boasts features such as home automation, landscaped gardens, and tree-lined avenues, creating a tranquil and sophisticated living environment.

Narsi Reddy, Chairman of IRA Realty, expressed his enthusiasm for the project, stating, “Hyderabad’s real estate market has witnessed a surge in demand for luxury villa projects, especially in areas like Adibatla. The Square perfectly caters to this growing trend, offering a lifestyle that combines luxury, privacy, and convenience. ”

The Square’s emphasis on community spirit and shared experiences is evident in its exclusive 4-level clubhouse, spread over 25,000 square feet.