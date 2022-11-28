Watch: Woman steals gold chain, caught on camera

However, to take something without anyone noticing is a tricky task for sure. In a clip that is now doing rounds across social media platforms, a woman can be seen doing exactly that.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:46 PM, Mon - 28 November 22

Hyderabad: When we were kids, we learned that stealing is a bad habit. When we grew up, some movies told us that stealing is an art form.

In a video posted on Twitter by a journalist, a sari-clad woman can be seen sitting in a gold shop. She is also wearing a pair of goggles, which makes it difficult to identify her face.

As she makes conversation with the man at the counter, she slowly closes one box carrying a gold necklace and places another open box on it. She puts both the boxes in her lap, but keeps back only the open box and effectively steals the chain in the closed box.

Had the whole incident not been recorded by the CCTV camera, not a single person present would have known the truth, say many users who saw the video.

According to the tweet, the incident occurred in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh.

Some users felt that the woman must be a veteran thief who has a lot of experience in stealing things. Others called it pure talent.