Water charge waiver for apartment dwellers too: KCR

Chandrashekhar Rao said the State government had decided to waive off charges for drinking water up to 20,000 litres supplied to every household in Hyderabad.

By | Published: 8:41 pm

Hyderabad: In a major relief to apartment dwellers in Hyderabad, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday announced that drinking water charges for consumption up to 20,000 litres would be waived off for them as well.

Necessary guidelines would be released during the launch of the scheme in a couple of months, and efforts were also being made to implement uninterrupted drinking water supply in Hyderabad, said the Chief Minister addressing a massive gathering at LB Stadium here.

Chandrashekhar Rao said the State government had decided to waive off charges for drinking water up to 20,000 litres supplied to every household in Hyderabad. “Hyderabad will be the second city to implement such a scheme after New Delhi. This is not a mere electoral promise but aimed at benefitting the poor. About 97 per cent of the population will benefit from the scheme. I received several queries from apartment residents and hence, want to clarify that the scheme will be made applicable to flat owners as well,” he declared.

Flood aid disbursal from Dec 7

With regard to the distribution of Rs 10,000 financial relief to flood-affected families, Chandrashekhar Rao declared that the programme would resume from December 7 once the Model Code of Conduct ceased to exist. He blamed the Opposition parties for lodging a complaint and stalling its distribution to the poor. “We have distributed about Rs 656 crore to 6.56 lakh flood-affected families. We are ready to spend another Rs 300 crore to Rs 400 crore for the purpose,” he added.

The Chief Minister said Telangana had become a role model for many other States in terms of novel initiatives such as Mission Bhagiratha, which ensured drinking water to about 95 per cent of the households across the State. He said he was making efforts to implement round-the-clock drinking water supply in Hyderabad. “An official team was sent to Nagpur to study a similar model there. We will end the drinking water woes permanently within the next couple of years,” he declared.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .