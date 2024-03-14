Water Crisis in Bengaluru: Public criticizes Congress Government | Karnataka News

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 March 2024, 02:43 PM

Bengaluru, India’s Silicon Valley, is facing a water crisis, forcing residents to adopt conservation measures and work from home. The crisis affects healthcare services, sports, and recreation. Residents criticize the government for negligence and call for long-term, sustainable solutions. They emphasize the importance of citizen-led initiatives and community engagement in addressing the crisis, highlighting the need for collaborative efforts and forward-thinking strategies.