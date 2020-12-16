Water for Yasangi crops to be released from LMD from Dec 20

Similarly, areas under cultivation in upstream areas of LMD will receive water from December 28 onwards

Hyderabad: Water will be released from Lower Manair Dam (LMD) for cultivation of agricultural lands located downstream in erstwhile Karimnagar district commencing from December 20 for the ongoing Yasangi (Rabi) season. Similarly, areas under cultivation in upstream areas of LMD will receive water from December 28 onwards.

In a high level meeting held to release irrigation water to farm lands in erstwhile Karimnagar district here, it was decided to release the water from Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP) into LMD and further downstream. The meeting was attended by Ministers Eetala Rajender, Koppula Eeshwar, Gangula Kamalakar, MLAs Korukanti Chander, Rasamayi Balakishan, Ravishankar, Zilla Parishad chairman Putta Madhukar, Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP) superintendent engineer Shankar and other officials at the State Secretariat in BRKR Bhavan on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Ministers urged the farmers to use water sparingly and not to waste it. They assured that there was adequate water to meet the needs of all crops including paddy and sugarcane which require large quantities of water. The farmers were advised to take up cultivation of crops in a manner that the crop is harvested by March 31 and were asked to take all precautions to prevent crop damage in the wake of forecasts suggesting hailstorms during April.

