Sarpanch killed as lorry mows down bike in Adilabad

A case was registered against the driver of the lorry based on a complaint received from Reddy's son.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:45 PM, Mon - 15 May 23

A case was registered against the driver of the lorry based on a complaint received from Reddy's son.

Adilabad: A 60-year-old man was killed on the spot when a lorry mowed down a two-wheeler on which he was travelling at Rampur village in Adilabad Rural mandal on Monday.

Adilabad Rural Sub-Inspector Nagnath said Chintalapalli Sanjeev Reddy, sarpanch of Ponnari village in Thamsi mandal, died on the spot when the lorry hit the motorbike at a curve on the outskirts of Rampur.

A case was registered against the driver of the lorry based on a complaint received from Reddy’s son.

Meanwhile, six persons sustained serious injuries when a lorry collided with an auto-rickshaw at Khodad village in Thalamadugu mandal. They were admitted to a hospital in Adilabad town. The condition of three of the injured persons was stated to be critical.