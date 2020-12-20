Adilabad shivers at 6.8 Celsius degrees

Arli (T) in Bheempur mandal of Adilabad district and Ginnedhari of Tiryani mandal in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district recorded a minimum temperature of 6.8 degrees each on Sunday

Adilabad: Minimum temperature in the district plummeted to a record low of the season with certain parts of erstwhile Adilabad district recording under 7 degrees celsius on Sunday.

According to information available on Telangana State Development Planning Society’s website, Arli (T) in Bheempur mandal of Adilabad district and Ginnedhari of Tiryani mandal in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district recorded a minimum temperature of 6.8 degrees each. Sirpur (U) mandal of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district registered 7.1 degrees of minimum temperature.

Bela mandal centre and Thamsi mandal in Adilabad districts saw 7.2 and 7.3 degrees Centigrade, respectively. Jainad, Adilabad Urban, Talamadugu in Adilabad, Kerameri, Wankidi and Tiryani mandal of KB Asifabad district witnessed somewhere between 8.4 degrees and 9.7 degrees of Centigrade.

Consequently, rural folks were forced to remain indoors due to freezing cold weather conditions. In particular, senior citizens and children struggled to withstand the chilly weather. People were seen keeping themselves warm using bonfires and sweaters.

