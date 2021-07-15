Water row: Jagadish Reddy flays AP govt

By | Published: 8:02 pm

Suryapet: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Thursday slammed the Andhra Pradesh government for approaching the Centre and Supreme Court on the use of Krishna river water.

Speaking to the media here, Jagadish Reddy said the attitude of the AP government was the reason for the ongoing water dispute. “Rejecting the cooperation offered by the Telangana government, the neighboring State approached the Centre and Supreme Court on utilisation of Krishna river water. First of all, the AP government should withdraw G.O. No. 203 aimed at diverting Krishna river water from Srisailam to Rayalaseema through Pothireddypadu which is against the interest of Telangana State,” he said.

He also said that all the irrigation projects taken up by the Telangana government were aimed at utilising its rightful share in Krishna and Godavari river waters.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .