Water supply to be disrupted in parts of Hyderabad on Dec 13

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:33 PM, Tue - 12 December 23

Hyderabad: Due to the repair works taken up at the phase-3 of Krishna Drinking Water Supply Scheme near the Kondapur Pumping Station, water supply in some parts of the city will be affected for 24 hours from 5 am on December 13, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) stated in a press statement.

The affected areas include Shastripuram, Bandlaguda, Shaikpet, Jubilee Hills, Film Nagar, Prashasan Nagar, Lalapet, Saheb Nagar, and Auto Nagar.

Water supply will also be halted at Sainikpuri, Moula Ali, Ayyappa Society, Kavuri Hills, Budwel, Boduppal, Peerzadiguda, and nearby areas.