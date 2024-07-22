Waterfalls surge back to life in erstwhile Adilabad district

While the rains affected normal life by snapping connectivity to many villages, the showers breathed life into the waterfalls in the district.

By Padala Santosh Updated On - 22 July 2024, 06:58 PM

Screen grab of Kuntala waterfall in Neradigonda mandal

Adilabad: Waterfalls in erstwhile Adilabad district have come alive following the incessant rains in the region over the last three days.

Adilabad district registered heavy rains on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The actual rainfall of the district was 502 mm as against the normal rainfall of 415 mm. While the rains affected normal life by snapping connectivity to many villages, the showers breathed life into the waterfalls in the district.

The Kuntala waterfalls in Neradigonda mandal and Pochera waterfalls of Boath mandal, apart from the Gayathri waterfalls in Echoda mandal, are flowing in full glory following the heavy rains in upstream areas. Some seasonal waterfalls such as Darloddi and Lohara in Adilabad Rural mandal and Kanakai in Bazarhathnoor mandal have also come alive.

However, people are not allowed to visit the waterfalls, considering the threat of flash floods. Police personnel were deployed to prevent nature lovers from thronging the scenic spots. However, some locals managed to sneak into the waterfalls and shoot photographs and videos, which were widely shared on social media.

Videos of the Kuntala and Pochera waterfalls went viral on Instagram. “Rainwater cascading down from a 200-feet height is breathtaking. I could not resist posting the video clip on my Instagram, Facebook handles and WhatsApp status,” Sunkari Ramesh, a nature lover from Chennur said.

Meanwhile, popular waterfalls such as Mitte or Sapthagundala in Lingapur mandal, Babezhari of Kerameri mandal and Yellammakunta in Asifabad, Gundala, and Chintalamadara in Tiryani mandal of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district have also surged back to life. They are now attracting visitors from not only the district, but also from the neighbouring Maharashtra.

Nature aficionados, tourists and picnickers form Peddapalli, Nizamabad, Warangal and Hyderabad are also making a beeline to the waterfalls.