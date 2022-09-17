We are reaping the fruits of sacrifices of freedom fighters: Harish Rao

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:25 PM, Sat - 17 September 22

Siddipet: Recalling the sacrifices of freedom fighters, Finance Minister T Harish Rao said that the current generation was reaping the fruits of their sacrifices.

Addressing the gathering after hoisting the national flag on account of Telangana Jateeya Samikyata Vajrotsavalau in Government Degree College in Siddipet on Saturday, the Minister said that the three day celebrations by State government is a tribute to all such freedom fighters.

During the past 75 years, the Telangana region had fought for its own identity in India. The Minister said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had successfully lead 14 years of second phase of Telangana movement to get their share of resources and funds. He said that the State was progressing in right direction by achieving all round development under the leadership of Chief Minister.

Rao had elaborated the development and welfare schemes launched by TRS government in last eight years. Zilla Parishad Chairperson V Roja Sharam, Collector Prasanth Jeevan Patil, MLC Farooq Hussain and others attended.