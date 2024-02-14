WE Hub CEO Deepthi Ravula named Eisenhower Fellow, sole Indian representative in 2024 cohort

Hyderabad: Deepthi Ravula, the CEO of WE Hub, the startup incubator focused on empowering women entrepreneurs, has been chosen as an Eisenhower Fellow for the year 2024. She stands out as the sole representative from India in a cohort comprising 22 distinguished leaders hailing from 22 countries across five continents.

The Eisenhower Fellowships is a prestigious program that selects outstanding leaders from around the world for its Global Program. This year, the program entails nearly six weeks of travel across the United States for the selected fellows. During their journey, they will engage in intensive discussions and meetings with experts in their respective fields.

The 2024 Global Fellows are scheduled to commence their U.S. tour in April. Throughout their travels, they will interact with numerous specialists, delving into diverse areas of expertise and gaining invaluable insights.