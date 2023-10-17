Hyderabad’s innovative Single Window Platform empowers women entrepreneurs

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Published Date - 07:20 AM, Tue - 17 October 23

Hyderabad: In the ever-shifting and dynamic landscape of today’s business world, the promotion of entrepreneurship and the advancement of gender equality has taken the centre stage in driving economic development. And, Hyderabad took a significant stride in this direction with its innovative Single Window Platform (SWP) initiative.

Tailored to empower women entrepreneurs, SWP is an initiative with a primary objective of establishing women-led enterprises and ensuring their sustainability. This strategic approach actively contributes to fostering social inclusion, while also creating opportunities that span diverse socio-economic backgrounds thus effectively reducing the gender disparity within the entrepreneurial landscape.

“SWP is a first-of-its-kind initiative that seeks to create opportunities for women entrepreneurs across various socio-economic strata to start up and operate their business through three key instruments: Women Entrepreneur Certification, a financial support framework called WE Bridge, and an action-oriented framework called WE Equip,” Deepthi Ravula, CEO of WE Hub.

The initiative focuses on establishing women-led enterprises and ensuring their sustainability while fostering social inclusion, she added.

The initiative’s overarching purpose is to promote women’s entrepreneurship and bridge gaps in the existing entrepreneurial landscape through a multi-faceted approach. It will be sector-agnostic, categorising applicants based on their specific needs, which will allow for precisely tailored interventions.

It is committed to ensuring that no aspiring entrepreneur is left behind. Instead, all applicants will receive comprehensive support, guiding them from initial ideas to creating businesses of any scale, including livelihood activities.

“It also leverages the government’s existing support mechanisms, by supporting schemes operationalisation and help bridge the gap across various stakeholders and WE Hub, while ensuring that various interventions that are not covered in the existing policies are incorporated,” added.

Additionally, the initiative focuses on showcasing role models by accelerating the growth of high-potential women entrepreneurs across the State, ultimately promoting them as inspirational figures for the entire country.

