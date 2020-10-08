We will win Dubbak with huge majority: Uttam Kumar

By | Published: 9:33 pm

Hyderabad/Dubbak: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Thursday expressed confidence that Congress candidate Cheruku Srinivas Reddy will win the Dubbak Assembly by-election with a huge majority.

Addressing a series of election meetings in the constituency, the Nalgonda MP said people of Dubbak would defeat TRS on November 3. He alleged that the ruling party was insulting Dubbak voters by distributing money and liquor to seek their votes in by-election. He urged the voters to vote only for Congress candidate and said that the money being distributed by TRS leaders was public money and people have a right over it.

Uttam Kumar Reddy accused Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao of commercialising politics and taking it to the lowest level. He alleged that the State government has been using liquor and money as the biggest tools to win Gram Panchayat, Municipal, Assembly and Parliament elections. “Corruption and manipulation of elections have become the new normal under the TRS regime,” he said.

The TPCC Chief said STs and Muslims were cheated with the promise of 12 per cent reservation in jobs and education, and Dalits were cheated on the promise of three acres of land for each family and 2BHK houses. He said none of the promises made by TRS in 2014, 2018 and 2018 elections had been fulfilled. He said the jobless youth were yet to get the promised unemployment allowance of Rs 3,016 per month although the State government was about to complete two years of its second term, he said.

The TPCC Chief also appealed to the Congress cadre to work for the party’s victory in by-election. Uttam Kumar Reddy warned the TRS leaders against misusing official machinery to win the by-election, and said Congress would be vigilant and prevent ruling party leaders from violating the Model Code of Conduct.

