Weather and Air Quality Monitoring Station comes up at Mahindra University

Operating on solar energy, the station transmits real time data to platforms like IBM’s Weather Underground Network and the Davis WeatherLink smartphone app

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 February 2024, 08:15 PM

Hyderabad: A weather and air quality monitoring station was established on the Mahindra University (MU) campus here on Wednesday. It has come up in a collaborative initiative between the Bronx Community College (BCC), City University of New York (CUNY), the US Consulate General in Hyderabad and MU. The station will add data points to those being generated by the network of weather stations in India and abroad established as a part of this programme.

The equipment incorporates cutting-edge technology in the Davis Vantage Pro2 Plus weather station and AirLink Air Quality Monitor. The station monitors temperature, humidity, wind speed, wind direction, rainfall, ultraviolet radiation and solar radiation, and AQI.

Operating on solar energy, the station transmits real time data to platforms like IBM’s Weather Underground Network and the Davis WeatherLink smartphone app. It will be a resource for students and faculty at the MU to build awareness and knowledge through education and research.

MU Vice Chancellor Dr. Yajulu Medury expressed support for the partnership and emphasized its significance in promoting environmental sustainability and international cooperation.

US Consulate Hyderabad Public Affairs Officer, Alexander McLaren highlighted the importance of international collaboration in tackling global environmental challenges.

“The collaboration between Mahindra University, Bronx Community College, and the US Consulate underscores the significance of international cooperation in addressing global environmental challenges. We take pride in supporting initiatives that advance scientific research and education,” McLaren added.