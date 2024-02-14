Telangana: Cherlapally railway terminal to be ready soon

Cherlapally railway station is slated to become the new alternative coaching terminal for the twin cities

By C. Romeo Updated On - 14 February 2024, 11:44 PM

Hyderabad: The work on the Cherlapally railway terminal on the city outskirts is expected to be soon completed and going to be operational for the citizens. The station is slated to become the new alternative coaching terminal for the twin cities.

According to railway officials, once the station is ready, many trains are likely to commence from Cherlapally since the existing railway stations — Secunderabad, Hyderabad and Kacheguda are saturated due to huge inflow and outflow of traffic.

Also Read Hyderabad’s culture centers inspire further restorations

To ease the congestion at these terminals, Lingampalli station on the west has been developed as a terminal station. To further decongest the existing terminals, railways is upgrading Cherlapally station on the east as a satellite railway terminal with a cost of over Rs 220 crore.

Infrastructural works at Cherlapally include, new high level platforms, over head water tank with 8 lakh litres capacity, new station building, improvement in circulating area, provision of approach road, installation of electrical substation, maintenance shed, two FOBs, 5 escalators, 9 lifts, bio toilets and an automatic coach washing plant.

South Central Railway (SCR) officials said work were also going on at a brisk pace to extend the suburban network beyond Cherlapally station up to Ghatkesar by connecting with Sanathnagar and extended upto Yadadri in future.

“Cherlapally railway station will become the fourth major passenger terminal in the twin cities. The new terminal is being developed with modern facilities and technology on par with airports,” said SCR General Manager Arun Kumar Jain.

The station would not only reduce burden at Secunderabad, Nampally and Kacheguda stations but also meet the growing requirements of the city’s population. The terminal’s proximity to ORR and upcoming Regional Ring Road (RRR) would certainly help passengers on all fronts.

Passengers from LB Nagar, ECIL, Kushaiguda and Karimnagar among other areas can directly board a train at Cherlapally without entering the main city.