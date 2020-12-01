Webinar on the occasion of ‘International Day of Persons with Disabilities’

The Special Secretary to government, Department of Women, Children, Disabled and Senior Citizens will be the chief guest

By | Published: 11:31 pm

Hyderabad: Department for the Welfare of Disabled & Senior Citizens is conducting a State level celebration on the occasion of International Day of Persons with Disabilities on Thursday through webinar.

People reputed in the field of disability, welfare associations, non-governmental organisations, district welfare officers, and senior citizens in the districts and others will participate in the programme through YouTube.

The Special Secretary to government, Department of Women, Children, Disabled and Senior Citizens will be the chief guest, a press release said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .