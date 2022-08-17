‘Wednesday’: Netflix unveils first look of Addams Family

By ANI Published: Updated On - 10:19 AM, Wed - 17 August 22

Washington: Netflix, on Tuesday, unveiled the first look of the Addams Family from the upcoming series ‘Wednesday.’ Taking to Instagram, Netflix shared a black and white image of the Addams Family which they captioned, “Say hello to Netflix’s Addams Family. Catherine Zeta-Jones, Jenna Ortega, Luis Guzman, and Isaac Ordonez star in Wednesday, the new series from Tim Burton.” Jenna Ortega plays the titular character and is front and centre of the family with a stern face and characteristic braids. She was joined by Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzman, who play Morticia and Gomez, and Isaac Ordonez who plays her brother Pugsley.

According to Deadline, Netflix describes the Wednesday series as a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Wednesday’s attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.

Helmed by Tim Horton, ‘Wednesday’ is a coming-of-age dark comedy series written by Al Gough and Milles Millar.

Apart from Catherine Zeta-Jones, Jenna Ortega, Luis Guzman, and Isaac Ordonez, the show also stars Gwendoline Christie, Christina Ricci, Hunter Doohan, Percy Hynes White, Joy Sunday, Emma Myers, Riki Lindhome, Jamie McShane, Georgie Farmer, Naomi Ogawa, and Moosa Mostafa in prominent roles.

Christina Ricci, portrayed the role of Wednesday in ‘The Addams Family’ in 1991, she will be returning to the universe with an undisclosed character, Deadline reported.