Weekend guide: Here is what’s happening in Hyderabad this weekend

Here's a curated list of events to help you plan your schedule for the weekend in Hyderabad

By Sruthi Kuruganti Updated On - 05:24 PM, Thu - 2 November 23

Hyderabad: From heartfelt support circles to musical evenings, and social gatherings, Hyderabad is buzzing with a diverse range of events, offering something for everyone. Here’s a curated list of events to help you plan your schedule for the weekend.

Grief Circle:

The circle offers support through body-based practices, emphasizes solidarity, and provides a safe space for those who wish to share their grief experiences. The event welcomes anyone experiencing grief to join and be heard.

When: November 4, 5-7 pm

Where: Pause for Perspective, Begumpet

Registrations: Check https://www.instagram.com/p/CzEUx7kyhp0/

Poetry house party:

Immerse yourself in a world of music, jam sessions, poetry, and meet like-minded people at this house party.

When: November 4, 6-10 pm

Where: Madhapur, Hyderabad

Registrations: Check https://www.poetryhouseparty.com/hyderabad

All-day Karaoke:

Have a great time with your friends as you sing your heart out for a full three hours, making it a fun and memorable time together.

When: All the week

Where: The Grind Café, Banjara Hills

Registrations: Check https://www.instagram.com/p/CzAxD95tf4n/

Forest Halloween Party:

Halloween is not yet over in Hyderabad! Brace yourself for a vibrant forest Halloween party as you sip coffee by the bonfires dance to spooky beats, and unleash your inner ghoul.

When: November 3 & 4, 6.30 pm onwards

Where: WOODS @ Shamshabad

Registrations: Contact 9121636363

Grape Stomping:

Indulge in the excitement of Grape Stomping and Cake Mixing events, all while savouring a delightful brunch spread.

When: November 5, 12.30 pm – 4 pm

Where: Novotel Hyderabad Airport, Shamshabad

Registrations: Available on Paytm Insider

Musical Night with Jammers:

Hyderabad’s “The Street Musicals” is gearing up to host an extraordinary musical night featuring live jammers. It’s the city’s first-ever drive-in jamming session.

When: November 5, 8 pm onwards

Where: The Street Drive-In, Madhapur

Registrations: Available on Book My Show.

World Bachata Festival:

Learn the social couple dance at this workshop offered as part of “the World Bachata Festival” set to take place in Kuala Lumpur from November 24 to 26.

When: November 4, 5 pm – 11.45 pm

Where: Arriba The Tapas Bar, Film Nagar

Registrations: Available on Paytm Insider

The Oopar Unwind:

Escape the daily grind and have a rejuvenating socializing experience. Enjoy ice-breakers, meaningful conversations, games, surprises, and much more fun!

When: November 5, 5 pm onwards

Where: SkyPark Café, Banjara Hills

Registrations: Available on Paytm Insider

Ramprapanna Bhattacharya’s Sitar Live:

Join an enchanting evening featuring sitar maestro Ramprapanna, accompanied by tabla artist Harijit Singh.

When: November 4, 6 pm onwards

Where: Vibrant Living, Jubilee Hills

Registrations: Available on Paytm Insider

Thrift meet-up:

Explore thrifting in the city where you can find quality clothes at budget-friendly prices. Meet like-minded folks and spend a rejuvenating day.

When: November 5, 12 pm onwards

Where: Adika Café, Alwal

Registrations: Open to everyone

