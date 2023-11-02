Weekend guide: Here is what’s happening in Hyderabad this weekend

Here's a curated list of events to help you plan your schedule for the weekend in Hyderabad
Hyderabad: From heartfelt support circles to musical evenings, and social gatherings, Hyderabad is buzzing with a diverse range of events, offering something for everyone. Here’s a curated list of events to help you plan your schedule for the weekend.
Grief Circle:
The circle offers support through body-based practices, emphasizes solidarity, and provides a safe space for those who wish to share their grief experiences. The event welcomes anyone experiencing grief to join and be heard.
When: November 4, 5-7 pm
Where: Pause for Perspective, Begumpet
Registrations: Check https://www.instagram.com/p/CzEUx7kyhp0/
Poetry house party:
Immerse yourself in a world of music, jam sessions, poetry, and meet like-minded people at this house party.
When: November 4, 6-10 pm
Where: Madhapur, Hyderabad
Registrations: Check https://www.poetryhouseparty.com/hyderabad
All-day Karaoke:
Have a great time with your friends as you sing your heart out for a full three hours, making it a fun and memorable time together.
When: All the week
Where: The Grind Café, Banjara Hills
Registrations: Check https://www.instagram.com/p/CzAxD95tf4n/
Forest Halloween Party:
Halloween is not yet over in Hyderabad! Brace yourself for a vibrant forest Halloween party as you sip coffee by the bonfires dance to spooky beats, and unleash your inner ghoul.
When: November 3 & 4, 6.30 pm onwards
Where: WOODS @ Shamshabad
Registrations: Contact 9121636363
Grape Stomping:
Indulge in the excitement of Grape Stomping and Cake Mixing events, all while savouring a delightful brunch spread.
When: November 5, 12.30 pm – 4 pm
Where: Novotel Hyderabad Airport, Shamshabad
Registrations: Available on Paytm Insider
Musical Night with Jammers:
Hyderabad’s “The Street Musicals” is gearing up to host an extraordinary musical night featuring live jammers. It’s the city’s first-ever drive-in jamming session.
When: November 5, 8 pm onwards
Where: The Street Drive-In, Madhapur
Registrations: Available on Book My Show.
World Bachata Festival:
Learn the social couple dance at this workshop offered as part of “the World Bachata Festival” set to take place in Kuala Lumpur from November 24 to 26.
When: November 4, 5 pm – 11.45 pm
Where: Arriba The Tapas Bar, Film Nagar
Registrations: Available on Paytm Insider
The Oopar Unwind:
Escape the daily grind and have a rejuvenating socializing experience. Enjoy ice-breakers, meaningful conversations, games, surprises, and much more fun!
When: November 5, 5 pm onwards
Where: SkyPark Café, Banjara Hills
Registrations: Available on Paytm Insider
Ramprapanna Bhattacharya’s Sitar Live:
Join an enchanting evening featuring sitar maestro Ramprapanna, accompanied by tabla artist Harijit Singh.
When: November 4, 6 pm onwards
Where: Vibrant Living, Jubilee Hills
Registrations: Available on Paytm Insider
Thrift meet-up:
Explore thrifting in the city where you can find quality clothes at budget-friendly prices. Meet like-minded folks and spend a rejuvenating day.
When: November 5, 12 pm onwards
Where: Adika Café, Alwal
Registrations: Open to everyone