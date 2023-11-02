Hyderabad remembers departed souls on All Souls’ Day

By Shweta Watson Published Date - 04:44 PM, Thu - 2 November 23

Hyderabad: All Souls’ Day was observed by Christians in Hyderabad on Thursday, November 2. Hundreds of people gathered in cemeteries in Hyderabad and Secunderabad areas to pay their respects to the departed souls of their friends, family, and other loved ones.

Flower vendors in the city had a busy day selling garlands to customers to place on their graves. Early on Thursday morning, there was a massive crowd at the Catholic cemetery in Bhoiguda. People were seen offering prayers at the graves of their loved ones and some also attended Requiem masses in churches. Flower petals and candles adored the graves in all cemeteries across the city. Families lovingly cleaned, painted and decorated the gravesites, creating a reverent atmosphere.

All Souls’ Day is a day of prayer and remembrance for the faithful departed, observed by certain Christian communities on November 2 every year. Through prayer, intercessions, alms and visits to cemeteries, people commemorate the poor souls in purgatory and gain them indulgences.