Welsh pubs face booze ban under latest curbs

Meanwhile indoor entertainment venues such as cinemas and bowling will close their doors for at least two weeks.

By | Published: 3:58 pm

London: Hospitality venues in Wales will be barred from serving alcohol and must close early under new coronavirus restrictions to be introduced later this week, the Welsh government said Monday. The new regulations, which come into force on Friday, will see Welsh pubs, bars, restaurants and cafes forced to stop selling alcohol and shut by 1800 GMT daily.

Meanwhile indoor entertainment venues such as cinemas and bowling will close their doors for at least two weeks. However, gyms, hairdressers and other non-essential retail outlets will still be allowed to operate under the new rules. They come less than a month after the lifting of a two-week “firebreak” lockdown across Wales, and follow another rise in virus cases, particularly among under-25s.

Wales’ First Minister Mark Drakeford said the rising rates and concern about a post-Christmas spike meant the further action was needed. “The facts are stark,” said Drakeford, whose devolved government is responsible for health policy in Wales separate from the rest of the UK.

“Our modelling suggests that unless we act, between 1,000 and 1,700 preventable deaths could take place over the winter period.” The measures will be reviewed on December 17, and then every three weeks.