Rahul Gandhi has no right to seek votes, says Soundararajan

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 May 2024, 08:30 PM

Sangareddy: Former Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had no right to seek votes because his party had done nothing despite ruling the nation for nearly 60 years after Independence.

Addressing a meeting of Medak and Zaheerabad Lok Sabha constituencies in Sangareddy on Saturday, the former Governor, who contested on a BJP ticket from Chennai South after resigning from the Governor’s post, said the Congress had worked for one family while Prime Minister Narendra Modi had worked for all the people of the country.

India could provide the COVID-19 vaccination to more than 150 countries under the leadership of Modi, she said. BJP candidates BB Patil, M Raghunandan Rao and others were present.