NRI on a vacation falls to death at Bachupally

Hyderabad: A Non-Resident Indian, who had come to stay with his family on a vacation, died after he allegedly slipped and fell from a multi-storied building at Bachupally. According to the police, the incident occurred in the early hours of Thursday.

The man was identified as Akula Venkatesh (36), a native of Bapatla in Andhra Pradesh and currently working for a private firm in Kuwait. His parents, along with his wife Krishna Sravani and their son, reside in an apartment at Nizampet.

According to the police, Venkatesh came to India on a vacation to spend time with his family. He reached home only on Wednesday and was planning for a dinner outing at a nearby restaurant, when the mishap occurred.

“While his wife and other family members were getting ready, Venkatesh who was ready by then was watering the plants in their balcony on the eighth floor. After some time, his wife went to call him and found him missing. When she peeped down from the balcony railing, she found him lying on the ground in a pool of blood,” said an official.

Venkatesh, who suffered grievous bleeding injuries, was immediately shifted to a nearby private hospital in Bachupally, where he died under treatment hours later.

Based on a complaint, the Bachupally police booked a case and are investigating. The family raised no suspicion on the death.