SCR cancels 15 trains due to track maintenance works at Bahanaga Bazar Station

The cancellation is due to renovation work being carried out at the station, which is being undertaken in the wake of the recent Coromandel Express accident.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:00 AM, Mon - 12 June 23

Secunderabad: The South Central Railway has announced that it will cancel 15 trains that pass through Bazar railway station in Odisha. The cancellation is due to renovation work being carried out at the station, which is being undertaken in the wake of the recent Coromandel Express accident.

The list of trains canceled are, Chennai- Shalimar train no 12842, Hyderabad- Shalimar train no 18046, Ernakulam – Howda train no 22878, Santragachi- Tambaram train 22841, and Howda- Chennai Central train no 12839.

Meanwhile, the trains that were canceled on June 13 are Santragachi- Chennai central train no 22807, Howda- AMVT Banglore train no 22887, Shalimar- Chennai Central train no 22825, Shalimar – Hyderabad train no 18045, Secunderabad – Shalimar train no 12774, Hyderabad- Shalimar train 18046, and Villupuram- Kharagpur train no 22604.

Banglore – Howda train no 22864, Bhagalpur – SMVT Bangalore train no 12254 and Shalimar – Secunderabad train no 12773 are canceled on June 14.