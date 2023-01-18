Wine is a living art in a glass: Suryaveer

Understanding wine and appreciating it is a bit complex process.

By Upender Yellutla Published Date - 08:48 PM, Wed - 18 January 23

Hyderabad: A glass of wine is not a simple alcohol beverage. Each sip of it is like a poem and to give that experience, there is a lot of labour, patience and skill that goes into it. Understanding wine and appreciating it is a bit complex process. But making it easy is the Hyderabad Wine Society (HWS) with its wine tastings and food pairings.

“In 2018 we started the Hyderabad Wine Society for the those who want to understand what they are drinking and for the enthusiasts who like to pair their drink with gourmet cousins,” says Suryaveer Singh, founder of HWS.

Also Read Why is wine served only in stemmed glasses?

“Wine is very poetic on its own and when you smell, it gives a plethora of flavours. In every sip, you find something very interesting,” he says. Wine is way more than just alcohol, it is a living art in a glass. With every year passing by, the wine changes its quality and properties. “In order to really appreciate the wine, one needs basic knowledge about them. When a wine bug bites you, you will keep learning about the wine and what is special in it,” says the sommelier.

On their 49th event to be held at the Westin Hotel on January 22, the 34-year-old says, “Our guests need to celebrate the wine with the Western, Mediterranean and oriental cuisine instead of traditional food. We have added some premium pairing items to the regular menu and world-class wines from Italy and South Africa.”

Suryaveer Singh used to work with the Four Seasons Hotels and during that phase learnt a lot about wine and became a sommelier. “When I came back to the city, I wanted to teach people here about wine and it started at the Taj Krishna and was a big success. Later over the course of time, we perfected the model,” he says about his tryst with HSW.