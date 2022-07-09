| What Are The Disorders Of The Digestive System

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:36 PM, Sat - 9 July 22

Hyderabad: This article is in continuation to the previous one focusing absorption of digested food products and disorders of digestive system.

Disorders of digestive system

• The inflammation of the intestinal tract is the most common ailment due to bacterial or viral infections.

• The infections are also caused by the parasites of the intestine like tapeworm, roundworm, threadworm, hookworm, pin worm, etc.

Jaundice:

• The liver is affected, skin and eyes turn yellow due to the deposit of bile pigments.

Vomiting:

• It is the ejection of stomach contents through the mouth. This reflex action is controlled by the vomit centre in the medulla. A feeling of nausea precedes vomiting.

Diarrhoea:

• The abnormal frequency of bowel movement and increased liquidity of the faecal discharge is known as diarrhoea. It reduces the absorption of food.

Constipation:

• In constipation, the faeces are retained within the colon as the bowel movements occur irregularly.

Indigestion:

• In this condition, the food is not properly digested leading to a feeling of fullness. The causes of indigestion are inadequate enzyme secretion, anxiety, food poisoning, over eating, and spicy food.

Protein-Energy Malnutrition (PEM):

• PEM Dietary deficiencies of proteins and total food calories are widespread in many underdeveloped countries of South and South-east Asia, South America, and West and Central Africa.

• Protein-Energy Malnutrition (PEM) may affect large sections of the population during drought, famine and political turmoil.

• This happened in Bangladesh during the liberation war and in Ethiopia during the severe drought in mid-eighties.

• PEM affects infants and children to produce Marasmus and Kwashiorkar.

Marasmus

• Marasmus is produced by a simultaneous deficiency of proteins and calories.

• It is found in infants less than a year in age, if mother’s milk is replaced too early by other foods which are poor in both proteins and caloric value.

• This often happens if the mother has second pregnancy or childbirth when the older infant is still too young.

• In Marasmus, protein deficiency impairs growth and replacement of tissue proteins; extreme emaciation of the body and thinning of limbs results, the skin becomes dry, thin and wrinkled. Growth rate and body weight decline considerably. Even growth and development of brain and mental faculties are impaired.

Kwashiorkar

• Kwashiorkar is produced by protein deficiency unaccompanied by calorie deficiency.

• It results from the replacement of mother’s milk by a high calories low protein diet in a child more than one year in age.

• Like marasmus, kwashiorkor shows wasting of muscles, thinning of limbs, failure of growth and brain development.

• But unlike marasmus, some fat is still left under the skin; moreover, extensive oedema and swelling of body parts are seen.